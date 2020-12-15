Santa took a break from his duties in the North Pole to deliver some Christmas Cheer at Shear Envy Hair Salon and Boutique on Friday.
From 3 to 5 p.m., residents stopped by with their children to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa's elves. Instead of charging a fee to sit on Santa's lap, Shear Envy owner Julie Bridgman asked attendees to donate to the Adullam House, a nonprofit that provides a home for at-risk youth.
This marked the first year that Bridgman hosting Santa at her business. She said how many people showed up pleasantly surprised her.
"It's been a big hit," she said. "With everything going on, I just wanted to do something fun for children."
The event also marked Bridgman's first time working with the Adullam House, but it won't be the last.
"They have ongoing needs, it's not just at Christmastime," she said. "This is something we'll continue to do throughout the year."
But it's not toys that the nonprofit is in need of -- its every day supplies that get used quickly and are needed on an ongoing basis.
The Adullam House is requesting donations of:
Clorox disinfecting wipes
Hand sanitizer
Lysol spray
Diapers (all sizes, including newborn)
100 % juice (any flavor, any brand)
Juice boxes, CapriSuns
Cereal
Snack items (individually packaged)
Canned food items
Paper products (paper plates, paper towels, toilet paper)
Toiletry items (shampoo, body wash, deodorant)
New baby blankets (crib sized blankets)
New baby bottles, small (4 ounce) and standard (8 ounce) size
New “sippy” cups (some for small babies and bigger ones for toddlers)
Twin and full-size sheet sets (neutral colors)
"We've had people bring some of the needed items and then there have been some monetary donations," Bridgman said. "I think it's going well and I'm so happy that we could something to help."
Bridgman is still accepting donations for the Adullam House. The deadline to donate is Dec. 19. Donations can be dropped off at Shear Envy, located at 7332 U.S. 231.