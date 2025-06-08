Local scouts honored deceased veterans during an American flag retirement ceremony at Wetumpka First Presbyterian Church on Memorial Day.
Members of Wetumpka Scout Troop 13, Scout Troop 168 and Venture Crew 122 held the service.
“We asked members of the troops, crew and the audience to share stories about family members or friends who have served our country and are no longer with us,” Scoutmaster Jose Guerrero. “A flag was then retired in honor of each person.”
According to the U.S. Flag Code, old flags are not to be thrown away. The preferred method for disposing of a worn or damaged American flag is by burning it in a discreet and dignified manner, ensuring it is fully consumed. Alternatively, a flag can be buried in a container. It can be recycled if it's made of synthetic material or donated to a local organization like the American Legion or VFW for a flag retirement ceremony.
Guerrero hopes the Memorial Day program becomes an annual ceremony the Scouts can host to honor service members connected to local Scouts.
Scout Troop 13 and Venture Crew 122 are chartered by First Presbyterian Church. Troop 168 is a newer addition of female Scouts that is currently chartered by VFW Post 4572 Auxiliary of Wetumpka.