The Eclectic Town Council will hold a second public hearing on Tuesday, March 30, to discuss plan for the expansion of the town's sewer system.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall Municipal Courtroom, 145 Main Street.
Mayor Gary Davenport will review plans to expand the town's sewage system south of Eclectic for the purpose of allowing residential development to proceed.
There's currently potential for two residential developments -- one with about 25 new homes and another with enough space for 80 to 125 homes. In order for residential development to progress in Eclectic, Davenport said sewage access is needed.
Residents are encouraged to attend and may ask questions or express concerns during the hearing.