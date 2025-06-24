Wetumpka is unique for many things. Now it will be known in breast health circles.
Balsam Bosom Wellness and Restorative Center cut its ribbon on Court Street last week and is attracting customers from across the Southeast.
“We are one of five registered locations in Alabama and about 20 in Florida, Georgia and Alabama that cater to breast health,” owner Julia Kline-Fuentes said. “One out of eight women will have breast cancer. It is a very underserved market. That’s only part of what's going on here. We offer breast health options from pre-puberty to seniors. It’s total breast health education.”
Balsam Bosom offers bras and fitting for all, especially those with breast cancer. Services and inventory includes options for lymphatic therapy, while the business offers supplies and education for breast feeding mothers. There are also multiple classes to help mothers.
The business also wants to help men navigating the breast cancer journey.
“About 2% of new breast cancer diagnoses are in men,” Kline-Fuentes said. “There is such a stigma there and we want to help.”
Balsam Bosom also does flocking, an idea Kline-Fuentes brought with her from Florida. It is where plastic pink flamingos are planted in someone's lawn for the day.
“We want to remind everyone that they don’t fight alone,” Kline-Fuentes said. “It’s a fun way to let people know you are thinking about them.”
At the ribbon cutting, pink flamingos decorated the store, and even two employees were dressed up as inflatable flamingos.
Kline-Fuentes wants women who are not yet on a breast cancer journey to come in for bra fittings.
“Every time you gain weight, lose weight, if you're not getting properly sized quarterly, or minimum annually, it might lead to issues,” Kline-Fuentes said. “If they're not properly fit, the lymphatic system is crunched. That's how you back up the lymphatic system and you end up with toxins. It leads to potential scarring and potential breast cancer.”
Balsam Bosom has partnered with organizations in the area, including the Elmore County Family Resource Center and the First Choice Women’s Medical Center.
“We all have great services for the community,” Kline-Fuentes said. “We need to be sharing what these organizations can do for our clients and communities.”
Kline-Fuentes believes in three pillars — physical, community and business wellness. She tries to incorporate all three in everything at Balsom Bosom. The first is handled through the main part of Balsam Bosom. Community wellness is through partnerships and Kline-Fuentes and others teaching classes such as financial literacy. Business wellness is supported by offering space to others to sell their products.
“We primarily try to partner with women owned businesses,” Kline-Fuentes said. “Most often they don’t have the space or the capital to maintain a brick and mortar location. We have Zizi’s honey here. It’s a women’s owned business and her product is in some stores. We are just trying to help and connect where we can and it best serves our clients.”