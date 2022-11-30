A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning.
Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage.
“There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,” Franklin said. “There is damage to some homes in the Dozier Road and Friendship area.”
The storm came across U.S. Highway 231 just south of Wetumpka and tracked across Redland toward Tallassee. There are reports of trees down and power lines down across the area.
The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency is reporting damage including to homes in the Jasmine Hill Road area.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday morning, the following roads in Elmore County had trees or power lines down blocking travel: Dark Corners Road, Friendship Road and Rifle Range Road.
In Montgomery County, Lower Wetumpka Road, Coosada Ferry Road and Williams Drive are blocked by trees or power lines.
