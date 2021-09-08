Republican Troy Stubbs announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, that he is running for the Alabama House of Representatives, District 31. Stubbs currently serves as Chairman of the Elmore County Commission.
“We’ve seen a great deal of economic growth in Elmore County the past six years,” Stubbs said. “We have built a pro-growth business climate through a combination of conservative budgeting principles, aggressive recruitment of jobs, and a focus on quality-of-life issues for the citizens of Elmore County. I believe that I can best continue to serve our central Alabama communities by advocating for our future at the state level.
“I’m a conservative and a small business owner,” he said. “I fully support free markets and the principles of capitalism which promote competition and reward risk takers. I am fully committed to preserving the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens as outlined in the Bill of Rights. I support local control of education. I favor limited government and I’m strongly pro-life.”
Stubbs was born in Charleston, South Carolina. The son of a college football coach, Stubbs’s family lived in six different states before he graduated from high school. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Alabama. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of Louisville in sports administration, along with a master’s degree in secondary mathematics from Alabama State University.
Residents of Wetumpka, Stubbs and his wife Jenny have been married 21 years. They are owners of Frios Gourmet Pops in historic downtown Wetumpka. Stubbs is employed as a financial advisor at First Community Bank of Central Alabama. He and his wife have four children: Isaac, Elsa, Lucas and Bennett.
Stubbs was first elected to the Elmore County Commission in 2016, and was re-elected without opposition in 2020. Upon joining the commission, he was unanimously elected to serve as chairman of the commission by his fellow commissioners.
Rep. Mike Holmes currently represents District 31. Holmes has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022. District 31 covers parts of Elmore County. Learn more about Stubbs at TroyStubbs.com.