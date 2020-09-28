There is a new art group in Wetumpka called the Village Artists.
They made their debut appearance at the September Merchant’s Market. There were artists under colorful umbrellas on the street corners around Grumpy Dog.
The next event will be during Merchant’s Market on Oct. 1.
“This is a group of serious artists who want to become an asset to Wetumpka and be a part of the fabric of downtown,” Village Artist Don Sawyer said. “They want to sell art and be an asset to local businesses and art galleries in our city.”
The artists participating in Merchants Market are Finch Allen, Annie Bartol, Nancy Cooper, Jim Hardy, Carol Hickman, Robert Mullins, Catie Radey, Bill Sansing, Claire Sawyer, Don Sawyer, Larry Stewart and Shellie Whitfield.