The Wetumpka City Council on Monday unanimously approved rezoning a property on West Bridge Street from residential to business for the owners to practice law there.
Property owners Heath and Jada Loftin plan to run a law practice in the old house, which is in a neighborhood. A public hearing was held before the vote Monday during which Heath Loftin told the council he and his wife have lived in the city for 12 years and have a lot of pride in the property.
“I’ve been involved in various ventures in the community,” Heath Loftin said. “I’ve practiced for a long time in Montgomery (and) always (had) a hope either to have a secondary office or just moving out here (full time). We found a great location.”
Heath Loftin practices mortgage and bankruptcy law.
“It’s a home with a lot of personality and gives itself very well to a practice the way it’s set up,” he said. “We’re able to preserve a lot of the integrity of the structure of the originality of it. We’ve done a lot of work to the property and hope to maybe do more for the community and give back what we can.”
In other action at the meeting, the council:
• Unanimously approved subleasing property across from the Wetumpka Airport to Arrowhead Plastics.
• Unanimously approved reappointing Robert Hankins to the water and sewer board.