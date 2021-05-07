A 36-year-old Wetumpka man is accused of sexually abusing a child under 12 years old, according to Elmore County court documents.
James Edward Schultz, who lives in the Redland community, was arrested on Tuesday, May 4, by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office for allegedly sexually abusing a child he knew.
Court documents state that Schultz touched the child inappropriately on multiple occasions from January 2019 to June 2020. The child shared an account of the sexual abuse during an interview provided by Butterfly Bridge Child Advocacy Center.
Schultz was placed in the Elmore County Jail on $60,000 bond. He made bond on Thursday, May 6, and was released from jail.
Sex abuse of a child under 12 is a Class B Felony, and if found guilty, Schultz could be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison.