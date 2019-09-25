According to The Boys Scouts of America, only 6.5% of all eligible scouts in 2018 earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
Wetumpka Troop 605 member and Wetumpka High School senior Isaac Stubbs is almost assured he will join this exclusive group in 2019 because the fact he recently completed an Eagle Scout project.
He decided to take on a beautification project at Elmore County Bicentennial Park located behind the county courthouse in downtown Wetumpka.
“At the turn of the year, Elmore County was presented with an opportunity to receive grant dollars through the Alabama 200 Bicentennial Commission,” said Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs, who is also Isaac’s father. “We as a commission thought it would be good to work on a way to use some of that funding so we applied for a grant and received a marker to designate the top of the hill as a Bicentennial Park.”
The industrious Scout realized more could be done to make the area inviting to visitors.
“Isaac came to the commission meeting and he presented it to the commission,” Stubbs said.
Isaac chose to install benches and plant an Eastern Red Bud tree in the park.
This project culminates his years of being a Scout — all the way from the rank of Tiger Cub when he was in first grade to Eagle Scout 12 years later.
All he needs is to pass his final board of review in the coming weeks to earn the Eagle Scout rank.
“I have watched Isaac grow through the Boy Scout program into the fine young man that he is now, ready to become an Eagle Scout,” troop 605 representative David Coleman said. “Isaac brings an infectious positive attitude to all activities whether they are tedious by nature or designed for fun.”
Thanks to the efforts of Isaac, visitors to Bicentennial Park have the ability to sit down, relax and look over downtown Wetumpka.