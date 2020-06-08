The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced in a press release Wind Creek Wetumpka Casino reopened to the public today.
The reopening comes with a variety of new policies to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Safety measures include temperature checks for all guests and employees.
Guests are asked to bring their own masks. The casino said it will have masks available which may be purchased for a donation.
The number of guests on the casino floor will be limited, according to the release. The new capacity will be roughly one-third of normal operations.
The casino floor will be open to the public for four sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions. Machines will be cleaned between guests.
Wind Creek CEO and president Jay Dorris said reservations are not required but guests are encouraged to make them.
“Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn’t required," Dorris said in the release. "But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available.”
Additionally, smoking will be allowed only in designated areas separate from the gaming floor, restaurants and other public areas.