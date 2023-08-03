A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer has been granted bond in a case involving the murder of an Elmore Correctional Facility inmate.
Demarcus Sanders was granted a $75,000 bond Tuesday morning by Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans; Sanders posted bond that afternoon and was released according to Elmore County Jail records.
Sanders’ attorney Michael Griggs argued Sanders deserved bond because he had no prior criminal history, was a decorated veteran and currently serves for the Alabama National Guard. Griggs said Sanders was not a flight risk nor a risk to the public.
The state sought a $75,000 bond.
“I understand with new bond schedules it could be $1.5 million,” District Attorney C.J. Robinson said. “The conversation started and it dwindled to $75,000. We were trying to compare it to some other cases we had. I thought $50,000 was low.”
Sanders’ arrest warrant states he gave inmates Fredrick Gooden and Stefranio Hampton access to inmate Rubyn James Murray.
“It was a situation where a guard encountered trouble with an inmate earlier,” Robinson said. “[Sanders] made the decision to give inmates access to that room. I’m not saying he didn’t make a bad decision. I’m not saying it might not cost him many years of his life in a correctional facility — not in a uniform but in a jumpsuit.”
Murray was taken to a holding cell following the incident to get medical treatment after Gooden and Hampton allegedly beat Murray. Robinson said he is unsure if the holding cell had video.
“I hope so,” Robinson said. “Video is some of the best evidence you can have in a case.”
Robinson said he has not yet seen the case file as the department of corrections hasn’t forwarded it to him yet. He said there have been several conversations between his office and the department.
Robinson is unsure if further charges or arrests were pending but ADOC officials said in a statement last week it was possible.
Goggans said Gooden and Hampton need a first appearance hearing to make sure they understand they can ask for a preliminary hearing, and he didn’t understand why the inmates weren’t in court yet.
Robinson said there were safety concerns because Sanders is being held at the Elmore County Jail.
“Officials didn’t want the inmates here today with [Sanders],” Robinson said. “They didn’t want them to be in the same vicinity. In their case bond isn’t an issue because they are currently serving prison sentences.”
According to court records, Gooden has arrests and convictions going back decades. Hampton, 35, is currently serving a life sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County. They are both being held by ADOC.
The conditions of Sanders’ bond include surrendering his passport if he had one, making all court appearances and not getting into any trouble especially with law enforcement. Goggans said he wasn’t inclined to allow Sanders permission to leave the state, even if ordered by the Alabama National Guard.
“I don’t know what that will do to your situation there,” Goggans said.