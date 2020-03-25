The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 386 confirmed cases statewide.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there are nine cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updated numbers show there are 129 cases in Jefferson County, 40 in Lee County, 42 in Shelby County, 35 in Madison County, 15 in Tuscaloosa County, 10 in Chambers County, 10 in Mobile County and 13 in Montgomery County.

See the full list of counties below.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received 2,812 total tests as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The numbers still reflect no confirmed deaths. The Jackson County Commission released a statement of an employee passing away after contracting COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Here is a full list of total cases by day with each date showing its reported cases in the afternoon update.

3/25: 386 (+144)

3/24: 242 (+46)

3/23: 196 (+39)

3/22: 157 (+26)

3/21: 131 (+25)

3/20: 106 (+25)

3/19: 81 (+30)

3/18: 51 (+12)

3/17: 39

