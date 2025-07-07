Chris Black will be on the upcoming ballot for the District 1 seat of the Wetumpka City Council.
Black is a local business owner and community advocate campaigning on a platform of bringing fiscal accountability, strategic economic development, robust partnerships and thoughtful future planning to the forefront of city governance.
"Wetumpka is more than just a place to live; it's where we have built our home, our business, and our lives," Black said. "I believe we have a great opportunity to ensure our city's resources are used well, our economy grows and our community works together for a stronger future. My vision is for a Wetumpka that thrives through smart growth and shared success for every resident."
Black is president of locally owned Darden Communications Consultant Inc., which. provides communication solutions for industries including construction, events, education, facilities, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, utilities, transportation, towing and school buses.
Black said he has lots of experience working with project oversight and fostering strong public relations.
“I have a proven track record of success through strategic allocation of resources, a skill I intend to apply directly to city operations,” Black said.
He is involved in the community and school with his wife Hope and two sons. They are active members of Redland Hills Church where Black contributes to the praise and worship team and volunteers with the youth program. The couple’s commitment to local youth extends to significant involvement with Friday Night Lights, supporting arts programs and eight years of dedicated service to the Wetumpka High School Band Boosters.
Black is also a proud member of the Business Alliance of the River Region and the Lions Club of Wetumpka, which helps foster working relationships within the community as well as neighboring cities and counties.
Black's platform is built on four core pillars — accountability and fiscal stewardship, smart economic development, strong partnerships and thoughtful future growth planning
"My unique perspective as both a business owner and a parent and community member means I understand the challenges and opportunities Wetumpka faces," Black said. "I am ready to roll up my sleeves, ask the tough questions and work tirelessly to ensure Wetumpka's growth benefits all of us. I invite every resident of District 1 to join me as we improve transparency and develop a strong future for Wetumpka."