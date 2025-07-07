No issues were found in an audit of the financial records for fiscal year 2024 of the Elmore County Board of Education.
The news was delivered during a meeting of the board last week by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners.
“Financial statements are presented fairly in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles,” auditor Chris Newton told the board. “Our tests return no instances of noncompliance with state and local laws, nor did we find any issues with the board’s internal controls over the financials.”
The audit looked at major programs such as the Child Nutrition Program.
“Our tests found no instances of noncompliance and we did not note any issues with the programs’ controls over compliance,” Newton said.
In addition to the financial report, Elmore County Schools have two new principals after the board approved personnel actions. Wes Dunsieth was selected to be the new principal at Stanhope Elmore High School and Brad Mann was chosen to be the new principal at Wetumpka Middle School.
The board also heard from the teacher retention committee, which is composed of teachers from across the system. They gathered information from teachers about what they see as issues.
They surveyed the high school teachers but only 110 responded. Of those, 54% stated they had thought of leaving the classroom but 90% said they were comfortable in Elmore County classrooms. Teachers felt there was still a need for truancy officers at each campus.
“We didn’t feel like many issues this year were a problem,” high school chair Lyndee Antley said. “We have seen good changes come from this the last five years.”
In other business, bids for equipment for the renovation of the Wetumpka High School cafeteria were approved. The board authorized spending $76,763 on a walk-in freezer and $215,709 on serving line equipment.
The board also approved bids to construct four new classrooms in the amount of $1,594,000 at the Eclectic Child Development Center. The board will also spend up to $85,295 for a new sound system at the football stadium at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. The expense will be shared with the City of Wetumpka.
The internal purchase of three 2021 Chevy 2500 Express vans by the Child Nutrition Program in the amount of $21,000 each from the technology department was approved by the board.
The board approved salary schedules with no changes as there was no legislative pay raise for the 2025-2026 school year. They also approved a Redland Middle School football coaching supplement for $2,500 that will come from booster funds.
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Approved monthly financial statements for May 2025
• Approved the minutes of the May 20 meeting.
• Approved a facility use agreement for Airport Road Intermediate School.
• Approved 2025-2026 Elmore County Board of Education meeting dates.
• Approved textbooks for career technical education programs.
• Approved a wireless communication policy to comply with the Focus Act.
• Approved amendments to the internet safety policy.
• Approved fiscal year 2025 budget amendments.