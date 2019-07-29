A boat operator involved in a July 4 fatal boat crash on Lake Jordan has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.
Damion Bruno, 41, of Clanton was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder, boating under the influence of alcohol, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
The July 4 boat crash claimed the lives of Clay Jackson, 26, of Deatsville and Travis House, 17, of Marbury.
House's parents recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bruno. Beasley Allen lawyer Ben Locklar filed the lawsuit in Elmore County Circuit Court on behalf of Wahoo and Susan House, parents of the late teenager who was entering his senior year at Marbury High School.
Bruno's charges are the result of the ALEA Marine Patrol troopers' investigation so far and are the result of extensive work in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office in Elmore County.