spotlight
Book signing fund raiser for Wetumpka Depot Players
The Wetumpka Depot Players will host a book signing and reading of A Storm Came Up on Saturday, August 20 at 3pm at the Depot theatre. The fundraiser is an effort to help the Depot travel their 2022 world premiere of A Storm Came Up to ACTFest2023 hosted by Theatre Tuscaloosa in November. Sponsored by the Alabama Conference of Theatre, the festival showcases the best work of community theatres from across the state.
"We are excited to regroup and get the entire Storm company back together again for this event," said Kristy Meanor, Depot artistic director and co-author of the stage adaptation of Doug Segrest's novel of the same title. "The play was a huge hit for us earlier this year, prompting standing ovations and nightly post- show discussions about the Jim Crow South for audiences who wanted to stay and talk about what they experienced watching the new play."
The Depot Players has a long history of performing well at the state, regional and national levels of competition. The Fantasticks, Night Mother, The Glass Menagerie have all won the state festival and done well at regionals. Second Samuel ( 2011) and The Diviners ( 2019) were each passed on to national competitions and have put the Depot Players on the map as being a nationally recognized award-winning theatre with a 42-year history of producing plays, musicals and new works.
Attendees may pay $25 at the door or donate at wetumpkadepot.com. The donation includes a hard copy of the book, a short reading of the play with the original cast members and refreshments. Author Doug Segrest will be on hand to sign books for those attending. For more information contact kmeanor@wetumpkadepot.com
The theatre is located at 300 S Main Street in historic downtown Wetumpka.
Staff Report
TPI Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
- Former Troy standout Harriet Winchester hired to lead Wetumpka girls basketball
- Edgewood Academy’s Brown brings the energy
- Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
- Holtville’s Thorn takes bigger role entering senior campaign
- Monkeypox cases in Alabama now up to 21
- Holtville volleyball relying on experience to improve in 2022
- Pressure is on as Edgewood Academy targets fourth consecutive title
- Holtville volleyball schedule released
- Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Job
Need someone to drive me for doctors appointments, cleani…
Job
Are you looking for employment at this time? Are you curr…
Wetumpka, AL
Right Now
76°
Clear
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:09 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:24 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 93F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Loading