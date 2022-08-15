The Wetumpka Depot Players will host a book signing and reading of A Storm Came Up on Saturday, August 20 at 3pm at the Depot theatre. The fundraiser is an effort to help the Depot travel their 2022 world premiere of A Storm Came Up to ACTFest2023 hosted by Theatre Tuscaloosa in November. Sponsored by the Alabama Conference of Theatre, the festival showcases the best work of community theatres from across the state.
 
"We are excited to regroup and get the entire Storm company back together again for this event," said Kristy Meanor, Depot artistic director and co-author of the stage adaptation of Doug Segrest's novel of the same title.  "The play was a huge hit for us earlier this year, prompting standing ovations and nightly post- show discussions about the Jim Crow South for audiences who wanted to stay and talk about what they experienced watching the new play."
 
The Depot Players has a long history of performing well at the state, regional and national levels of competition.  The Fantasticks, Night Mother, The Glass Menagerie have all won the state festival and done well at regionals.  Second Samuel ( 2011) and The Diviners ( 2019) were each passed on to national competitions and have put the Depot Players on the map as being a nationally recognized award-winning theatre with a 42-year history of producing plays, musicals and new works.

Attendees may pay $25 at the door or donate at wetumpkadepot.com.  The donation includes a hard copy of the book, a short reading of the play with the original cast members and refreshments.  Author Doug Segrest will be on hand to sign books for those attending. For more information contact kmeanor@wetumpkadepot.com 
 
The theatre is located at 300 S Main Street in historic downtown Wetumpka.