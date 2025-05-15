The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered with the District of Elmore County to create a job bank of available area jobs.
The idea is to connect those needing or wanting employment with those businesses that need employees.
“It is just a great opportunity to serve our members and the community,” Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Phelps said. “We are pleased to be able to do this.”
Phelps and Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce president Brenda Dennis said the idea of a job bank wasn’t new but Elmore County District Court Judge Ben Baxley came to them wanting to serve the children of Elmore County. Baxley said some parents complain of not being able to find a job.
“Often, non-custodial parents appear in my court and allege that they are unable to find employment to earn income with which to meet child support obligations,” Baxley said. “This often leads to incarceration. Of course it is difficult, if not impossible, to find employment while in jail.”
Phelps, Dennis and Baxley are all aware of businesses who need employees.
“The problem is linking these unemployed defendants with those potential employers,” Baxley said.
Both chambers have a job postings tab at the top of their websites and employers have instructions on adding their job opportunities to the sites.
“It makes for an easy way to help all the way around,” Phelps said. “That’s what chambers do, make connections for everyone. It helps us all.”
Jobs from chamber members can be found at www.business.millbrookchamber.org/jobs and at www.business.wetumpkachamber.org/jobs.