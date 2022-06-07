The City of Wetumpka has unanimously approved the purchase of three new police vehicles with a total price tag of $106,500.45.
According to Mayor Jerry Willis, finding police vehicles now is nearly impossible.
“[Police Chief Greg Benton] and his crew found three fully equipped Dodges,” said Willis. “The chief is asking for the council to suspend the rules and move ahead to secure these cars.”
The cars are currently in Prattville, and according to Benton, there is a “heavy demand” for those vehicles.
The council approved the purchasing of the vehicles with very little discussion in the formal meeting.
“You will get your cars,” Willis said to Benton after the purchase was approved.
Benton then thanked the mayor and council.
Public Works vehicles
It was a vehicle purchasing sort of night for the City of Wetumpka. Before approving the purchase of the three new police vehicles, the council voted to approve the purchase of three new trucks for Wetumpka Public Works Department. They also approved trading-in two older trucks.
“I’ve never seen this done, in my 18 or so years of being here, I’ve never seen us trade in a vehicle,” said Willis.
The trade-in of the two vehicles brings the purchase price of the three new trucks down to just $64,542.
“We actually got more money on these vehicles — trading them in — than what we paid for them,” said Willis. “That allows us to come in and add these three new vehicles.”
Police accommodations
In the work session prior to the formal meeting Monday night, seven members of the Wetumpka Police Department were awarded accommodations for their service to the department through several different “life-saving” or “heroic” actions.
“Law enforcement is not an easy job,” said Benton. “But I want to present to you some of the finest men and women of the Wetumpka Police Department.”
Benton then asked officers to come forward to be recognized for their actions.
Sergeant Barfoot and Corporal Hornsby (Hornsby was absent from the meeting) were honored for their work on the homicide in the Walmart parking lot on January 20, 2022. Benton commended them for their hard work and diligence to solve the murder.
Officer Crumpton and Officer Harden were honored for their “life-saving heroism” when confronted with a gunshot victim. They treated the victim while waiting for assistance.
Corporal McCoy was honored for “courageous and life-saving” actions he took while off-duty. While shopping at Sam’s Club in Montgomery, McCoy apprehended a shooter and held them at gunpoint until local police could arrive.
Corporal Calhoun and Sergeant Spraggins were honored for “life-saving heroism” when they were faced with a gunshot victim. They quickly treated the victim, applied a tourniquet to their wounded leg and “possibly saved the life of the victim.”
After presenting the accommodations, Benton told the group it was all a “job well done” and Willis thanked the individuals for their service.
There was then a standing ovation to honor them.
In other business, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Heard a report from the auditor.
• Approved the minutes of the council meeting held May 16, 2022.
• Approved Ordinance 2022-3, an ordinance to amend the code of ordinances of the City of Wetumpka, Chapter 62, solid waste.
• Approved a pay scale by changing A01 with the beginning rate of $11.85 and add A02 with the beginning rate of $12.39.
• Granted permission to transfer one Berretta APX handgun to Sergeant Clarence Reed.
• Tabled a discussion on tourism marketing proposal at a cost of $2,500 per month.
• Added to the agenda and then approved the purchase of a new air condition unit for a concessions stand for the amount of $5,400 from Jones Heating and Air in Wetumpka.
The council meeting entered executive session to discuss “issues with economic development.” When the council returned, no action was taken and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for June 20, 2022 at 6 p.m.