The Elmore County NAACP Wetumpka candidate was the place to be Thursday night.
Every candidate for council and mayor who has opposition were there answering questions.
“This is what we hoped for,” Elmore County NAACP chair Bobby Mays said. “We are very pleased we had all the candidates here and the public had a chance to hear what they had to say.”
The public had the opportunity to hear from mayoral candidates David Fletcher and incumbent Jerry Willis. The public also heard from city council District 1 candidates Christopher Black, Hunter Mills and incumbent Kevin Robbins; District 2 candidates incumbent Cheryl Tucker and Lewis Washington Sr; and District 4 candidates Frank Bertarelli and incumbent Steve Gantt.
Moderator Yvonne Saxon kept the candidates on task with help from a time keeper. She also reminded the candidates to keep it civil.
“Don’t make this personal,” Saxon said. “Keep it professional.”
Candidates were allowed to introduce themselves and then answered questions including the first from Saxon. She asked them what each of the candidates top three priorities were and they would implement them.
In District 2, Robbins said he would like to see River Town Center continue to grow. Mills wants to see an arts center and more transparency using quarterly town halls. Black wants to work presenting what the city does in a more transparent way.
Washington said he would like to see the Miracle Field he worked for when he was on the council previously. Tucker wants to see continued work on bathrooms at Level Park. Both agree lighting along streets in District 2 needs improvement.
In District 4, Bertarelli wants to see Wetumpka become a place for children and grandchildren to want to return. Gantt wants to see continued progress with public safety.
As mayor, Fletcher wants the department heads to find ways to prevent wasteful spending. Willis wants to concentrate on health care and continued growth of senior programs.
Both mayoral candidates want to find ways to increase funding for the Elmore County Humane Society.
“Cats run rampant in parts of town,” Willis said. “Something has to be done.”
Fletcher said improving the humane society shelter buildings is a starting point.
“We need a TNR program,” Fletcher said.
Mays said there is another candidate forum in the planning process for the Coosada and Millbrook area for municipal candidates from that area.
Municipal elections are Tuesday, Aug. 26.