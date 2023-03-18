To honor the memory of Reuben and Jackie Thornton, the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association is continuing the tradition of an annual cleanup in the area March 25.
Red Hill Historical Preservation Association president Paula Castleberry said the organization is wanting to continue the tradition of the cleanup organized by the Thorntons.
“Reuben and his wife Jackie sponsored this,” Castleberry said. “They cooked breakfast and served it outside. It was always a pretty day. The Thorntons did it at Dirt Road Gourmet up on Highway 229 for several years. They were a sweet couple. Because they had done this for so many years we decided to do this in his memory.”
This year will be a little different than the Thorntons cleanup. Volunteers will be served breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Red Hill Community Center and lunch at noon at the Lake Martin Mini Mall.
But many things will remain the same; dumpster locations will be at the community center and Lake Martin Mini Mall.
“The Lake Martin Resource Association would have a big dumpster in the yard,” Castleberry said. “Everyone would bring the trash back to put it in. They also furnished safety vests, those orange vests, garbage bags, pickers. They organized and assigned roads for volunteers to go pick up.”
Castleberry said the cleanups are regretfully necessary.
“It is unbelievable what some people throw out on the side of the road,” Castleberry said. “People throw baby diapers, cans and all kinds of stuff. People dump tires too. Some people just don’t seem to care. They don’t seem to care about keeping the roadways clear.”
Castleberry said her age has changed what she can do during the cleanups.
“It's been several years since I was able to get out and walk the road,” Castleberry said. “I won’t do that anymore but I will be cooking and serving breakfast. There will be plenty of coffee and juice.”