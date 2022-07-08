The Wetumpka Depot Players will present a "Season Extra” to their 42nd Season. Jeff Baron’s Visiting Mr. Green opens July 7 and runs through July 17.
The comedy centers around an unlikely friendship between Ross Gardiner, a young corporate executive, who is assigned a community service and an elderly Jewish widower named Mr. Green. What starts as a comedy about two men who do not want to be in the same room together becomes a poignant journey as they get to know each other and ultimately come to care about each other.
“This is a heartwarming play about friendship, family and forgiveness,” said Kristy Meanor, Depot artistic director and Visiting Mr. Green director. “I’m overjoyed to be working with Scott Page (Mr. Green) and Reece Lynch (Ross Gardiner) on this production. Scott is a veteran of the River Region theatre scene. For the past couple of shows I've cast him as a villain. It's great to finally see him as a lovable character! Reese Lynch, a theatre major home from the University of Alabama, has grown up on the Depot stage. Audiences will remember his remarkable work in The Diviners. They each bring so much to the stage and leave me laughing and crying as we rehearse. Our audiences will love this talented duo and this special play."
Shows dates are July 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15 at 7: 30 p.m. and a single Sunday matinee July 17 at 2 p.m.
Can be purchased online at Wetumpkadepot.com, at the door or by mailing a check to WDP P.O. Box 1031, Wetumpka. Tickets are $15. Tickets questions may also be emailed to kmeanor@wetumpkadepot.com.
The Wetumpka Depot Theatre is located at 300 S Main St. in historic downtown Wetumpka.
More shows to look forward to: Charlotte’s Web (August 4-7) and Fair and Tender Ladies (September/October).