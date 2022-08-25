Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN AUTAUGA, SOUTHWESTERN ELMORE, NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES AND NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES... At 107 PM CDT, Weather Observers at Maxwell Air Force Base reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain with 3 to 4 inches of rain measured over the past three hours. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen within the warning area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Coosada, White Hall, Lowndesboro, Maxwell Air Force Base, Hunter, Woodcrest, Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium, Dannelly Field, Alabama State Capitol, Alabama State University, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Hope Hull, Montgomery Zoo, Boylston, Gunter Air Force Base, Pinedale and Bob Woodruff Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED