Wetumpka's The Emanon Group recognized several students from throughout Elmore County for their academic achievements on Saturday, June 26, at the 18th Annual Academic Honors Tea.
The Emanon Group is a nonprofit educational advocacy group that supports students and teachers throughout Elmore County.
Held at Wetumpka Elementary's W.B. Doby Activity Center, the event honored students in elementary all the way to high school graduates. Younger students were recognized for their academic success while some recent high school graduates received college scholarships.
The Emanon Group also held a drawing for laptops for three lucky students and awarded the Extra Mile Award to those students who went above and beyond to help others.
Wendy Birmingham, a Wetumpka native and Wetumpka High School graduate, served as the keynote speaker. Birmingham is a licensed professional counselor who serve as the deputy director of the Lee County Youth Development Center. She has earned two bachelor's degrees -- Troy University and Auburn University in Montgomery -- as well as a graduate degree from Troy University in counseling and psychology.
But before Birmingham spoke, students Nicholas Thomas and Lindsay Thomas sung two musical selections, "Oh, Happy Day" and "God Has Smiled on Me." They were accompanied by Brenda Scroggins playing the keyboard.
As Birmingham addressed the students, she stressed to them the importance of studying, watching, listening and learning so that they, too, can take their place at the table as contributing members of society.
"Who you are and who you will become will be determined by the work you put it," she said. "Your success and your failure will be determined by you. Now go and be great because I'm rooting for you."
The only award not given to a student was the Legacy Award, which is given to educators or support professionals who have dedicated their lives to instructing Elmore County's youth. Recently retired educators Yolanda Brown and Eloyse Seamon each received a Legacy Award.
The following students were awarded scholarships:
Haley Hollenquest (Stanhope Elmore) - The Aurelia C. Berry Memorial Scholarship, Emanon Group Scholarship, Courtney and Cournetta Crenshaw Memorial Scholarship, Winston C. and Annie W. Lowery Memorial Scholarship and the Sadie Crosby-Haywood Memorial Scholarship
Kaleb Stokes (Stanhope Elmore) - Winston C. and Annie W. Lowery Memorial Scholarship
Carmen Woods (Elmore County High) - The Karen Larkins Memorial Scholarship
Kamryn Stinson (Wetumpka High) - The Lewis E. Washington Sr. Scholarship and the Saxon HBCU Scholarship
Ta'mia Young (Stanhope Elmore) - The Patricia Williams Book Scholarship sponsored by The Omega Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
The following students were recognized as academic honorees:
Jayla Cobb
Samantha Cox
Daniel Davis Jr.
Haley Hollenquest
Jalen Johnson
Abigail Luster
Kamryn Stinson
Kaleb Stokes
Amya Thompson
Carmen Woods
Ta'mia Young
Terry Burke
Ja'Kobe Cain
Alana Eaves
Cierra Gilder Jr.
Jaleah Glenn
Jasmine Jackson
Jabari Jernigan
Travontae Langford
Billy Lewis III
Romelo McQueen
Leighton Smith
Jonathon Jackson
Caleb Thompson
Lindsay Thomas
Nicholas Thomas
Tristyn Thomas
Ariel Washington
Dylon Williams
Emma Williams
Laila Wilson