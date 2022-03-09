Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

March 1

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 28

• Rape was reported on Cherry Street.

Feb. 27

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 26

• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on North Shelby Street.

Feb. 25

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on North Shelby Street.

Feb. 23

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 Domestic violence was reported on Stone River Loop.

Feb. 22

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 21

Menacing and unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 