March 1
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 28
• Rape was reported on Cherry Street.
Feb. 27
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 26
• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on North Shelby Street.
Feb. 25
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on North Shelby Street.
Feb. 23
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Theft and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Domestic violence was reported on Stone River Loop.
Feb. 22
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 21
Menacing and unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.