Leadership Elmore County is recruiting community members to learn and serve for its upcoming session.
Leadership Elmore County builds leaders in the community and assists the county’s cities with what they need.
“My favorite part is being able to help out in the community, helping the leaders and showing them new ways of things how we can work together in unity to make Elmore County better,” Leadership Elmore County board chair LaToya King said.
King said the group is planning on helping the Elmore County Food Pantry this month and volunteer once a week to collect items.
“We’re asking that the community comes together and donates canned goods together to give to the Elmore County Food Pantry because the holidays are quickly approaching,” King said. “This is something we’re going to continue to do year-round and we have the Wetumpka (Area) Chamber (of Commerce), we have the Tallassee Chamber (of Commerce) and we have Middlebrook Chamber (of Commerce) and a couple of businesses (as donation drop offs).”
The leadership group is additionally hosting a coat drive in November.
Currently, Leadership Elmore County is recruiting residents for it’s nine-session course that is designed to build teamwork and enhance leadership skills. Class topics include health and human services, county government, education, military, Tallassee government, state government, Wetumpka government and Millbrook government.
The first day of class is Oct. 10.
“I’m all about working together and uniting and connecting different people and different professions so they can network and learn about everything and see how we can all come together and help out in the community to make Elmore County better,” King said. “That’s what it’s all about making a strong community.”
Anyone interested in applying should email info@leadershipelmorecounty.org or visit leadershipelmorecounty.com. Applications are due Oct. 1.