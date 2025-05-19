In less than four years Brenda Dennis has left her mark on the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO.
Others have noticed as well as she was recently named Alabama Chambers 2025 Chamber Champion, an award that recognizes the commendable performance and leadership of an emerging Alabama chamber professional.
“It was really shocking,” Dennis said. “There are so many people across the state in my role that are very, very deserving.”
Dennis came to the Millbrook chamber after 20 years in development, first at the Alabama Dance Theater then United Way. In her time at the Millbrook Chamber, the presence of the organization has grown and helped the business community grow. Chamber membership has grown by 41% and chamber operating income is up 54%.
Dennis rebranded the chamber by revamping the website and incorporating GrowthZone to manage the website, members, communication and income. She has also partnered with the city to administer a Mural Grant program, awarding up to 80% of project costs to small businesses that want to help beautify the city through public art. These murals are now part of the Alabama Mural Trail.
Dennis also created a stronger Ambassador program, which administers the two to three annual Young Professional events that have seen more than 80 attendees from across the River Region. She took the lead in implementing the Chamber's very first Strategic Plan in 2022 to identify goals and the chamber's identity moving forward.
For the very first time, the Millbrook chamber is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is also graduating from the Institute for Organization Management program this summer.
“It is all a reflection of our chamber and our community,” Dennis said. “We’ve been able to get more people involved through the ambassador program and the board on a day to day basis. Everyone is buying into what a chamber can do.”