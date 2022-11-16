The Millbrook Police Department has released a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for felony retail theft.
“The offense occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 at Walmart at 145 Kelly Boulevard,” Millbrook Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue Toyota Camry and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.