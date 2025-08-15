Test scores and academic success have been improving in Elmore County Schools for the last few years.
Elmore County Schools leaders want to continue that improvement while also working on the “whole student.” Superintendent Richard Dennis said that means improving the mind, body and character of students, faculty and staff.
Nearly 1,500 county teachers and staff gathered at 17 Springs on Friday for the first combined institute since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The character component, to me, is the most significant one, because on so many fronts, that seems to be a factor that you hear about,” Dennis said. “We have children who are being raised by broken families, and even the ones that are raised with two parents don't have positive character building experiences a lot of the time. We've got to develop those and how we intentionally are going to reach children at various ages.”
Dennis noted success in improving chronic absenteeism in the last 18 months. Elmore County District Court Judge Ben Baxley spoke to the teachers about being consistent in documenting absences as it aids him in addressing parents. He said the documentation helped put several parents in jail for student truancy and since the parents’ release, most students have seen significant improvement in attendance and grades.
Baxley said he also had to deal with six different students making various threats throughout last school year. Many were detained.
Everyone at the teachers institute also heard from motivational speaker Dr. Kevin Elko, who told teachers and staff he believed in them and what they are doing. Elko noted much of what teachers face in today’s education is not related to the classroom.
“We don’t have an education problem,” Elko said. “We have a parenting problem.”
Elko said educators need to focus on themselves to be able to help students.
“If you don’t take time to get healthy, you will get sick,” Elko said.
He encouraged teachers and staff to take at least three short breaks per day to meditate or pray. Elko said he frequently reads Psalm 23 during those breaks. He also wants teachers to eat healthier and to support each other.
“Everyone is offended these days,” Elko said. “Let go of your need to always be right. Quit talking about what you don’t want. Talk about what you want.”
Elko encouraged exercise and taking time for oneself.
“You have to have a healthy body,” Elko said.
He encouraged everyone to stop using the word “I.”
“We need to use the word ‘We’ instead,” Elko said.
He encouraged everyone to remain patient and not panic when something is beyond their control. Elko wanted everyone to seek to help others when they could.
“I’m not looking for a blessing; I’m looking to be one,” Elko said. “As teachers we need to poke holes into the darkness.”
Currently Elmore County Schools are checking the boxes on requirements from the state on academics but officials want to do more. Dennis said there are many programs out there for developing students beyond academics. He said the administrative staff is doing a book study on Atomic Habits by James Clear. It presents small things people can do to improve themselves.
“At the end of the day we are measured on academic achievement,” Dennis said. “But we want to build on that and improve the mind, body and character of everyone, especially our students.”