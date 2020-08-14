The Elmore County Commission is asking residents to stop misusing the waste collection facility located on Red Eagle Drive.
The collection facility opened in March as the result of a partnership with the commission and the city of Wetumpka, and replaces the previous once a month countywide cleanup day. Its use is intended for county residents who are paying customers of the county or city’s curbside trash collection service.
The facility was originally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for residents to use, but that changed in April.
The county’s chief operations officer Richie Beyer said set operation hours were imposed and an attendant was hired because misuse of the facility has become a problem. The attendant is there to make sure that items are properly sorted/disposed, not to assist with loading/unloading items.
The facility is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
“Now we have a problem with people throwing their trash over the gate or piling it up at the gate,” Beyer said.
Surveillance cameras were installed at the site about a month ago to catch those who are misusing the facility, and the county has been working with the sheriff’s office to identify them. Residents who misuse the facility can be charged with littering.
“The deputies usually just make them come clean it up, but there have been a couple of cases that have been turned over to the judge because the people were being belligerent,” Beyer said.
Here are the rules governing the use of the facility:
-No items shall be disposed of at or around the facility during non-operational hours.
-All citizens utilizing the facility should practice CDC recommended practices related to COVID-19 or may be asked to exit the facility.
-The collection facility is not intended for contractors as the facility is designed for residents to dispose of items larger in size or quantity than their normal residential containers can accommodate. All demolition materials and woody debris must not be longer than 4 feet long.
-The site is not to be used for household garbage. Anyone disposing of household garbage at this facility will be prosecuted for illegal dumping.
-Items that will not be accepted include appliances, batteries, paints or thinners, oils and gases.
-Any items that are not considered trash (e.g. clothing, unwanted/gently used items, and gently used furniture) should be donated to a local donation center. Local donation centers in this area are the Elmore County Humane Shelter Thrift Store, the Adullam House Thrift Store and Goodwill.
-Citizens will have opportunities to dispose of items that can be recycled. Cardboard, paper, aluminum and plastics will be the recyclable materials being segregated. All cardboard boxes must be flattened before being placed in the roll-off containers and/or bin as this saves on space. Separate areas for metals, mattresses, tires and woody debris/yard waste as well as construction type materials (lumber, etc.) are designated by signage. Please keep in mind these type items should be less than 4 feet in length.
-Pay attention to the signage at the facility. Signs are placed to show where specific items are to be disposed.
For more information, go to Elmoreco.org/environmental.