The annual River and Blues Festival returns to the River Region this month. The music and art festival features free, family fun for everyone. 
 
The festival kicks off July 23rd at 5:00 featuring four bands. The Lo-Fi Loungers will perform at 5:00, followed by the Jukebox Brass Band at 6:00. Bon Bon Vivant hits the stage at 7:15 and Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas wrap up the night at 9:15.
 
The downtown Wetumpka event is free. Coolers and chairs are welcome.