The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced an inmate left his work release assignment Tuesday and has been labeled as an escaped inmate.
“Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release. “The subject may be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35. [Harris] was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt and a blue hat.”
ADOC is asking the public to report if they see Harris by calling 1-800-831-8825.
Harris was sentenced in May 2021 to 15 years in prison following a third-degree robbery conviction in Russell County and was incarcerated at the Frank Lee Community Work Center in Deatsville.