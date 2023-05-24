Farmers are big on habits. Plant crops after the last frost. Only pick tomatoes after the dew dries and so on.
But what about changing up a farmer’s market? The City of Wetumpka Farmer’s Market did just that, changing its hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it worried some until the crowds came.
The husband and wife team of Marcus and Micheala Broadnax of B& B Farms in Autaugaville have been to the City of Wetumpka Farmers Market now for three seasons. They were anxious about the time change, but that soon changed.
“We had a lot of our regulars that we had from 4 to 7 p.m. stop by [Thursday],” Micheala Broadnax said. “So it really didn’t hinder us that much.”
The Broadnaxes brought freshly picked collard greens, turnip greens, mustard greens and squash to go with the salads and cakes made at the farm.
“We had two tables full of produce and cooked goods,” Broadnax said. “With 30 minutes to go we are down to just three salads and two cakes.”
Next to the B&B Farms’ tables was Wildly Blessed’s Alyson Andrews. She was like others — anxious about the time change.
“We were pleasantly surprised today about the turnout,” Andrews said. “We were thrilled. People showed up and showed out. As long as it's worth our while we will show up every time.”
Denise Popwell with Popwell’s Produce in Clanton travels to three markets every week including Wetumpka. She too was pleased with the crowd but was a little concerned about the peach crop and a cold snap in March caused issues.
“That knocked them out,” Popwell said. “What trees it didn’t kill, it killed the blooms and fruit. Most of the trees already had peaches about the size of golf balls on them. They just fell to the ground.”
Popwell and family salvaged some of the peaches and said the supply will be getting better later in June. Now Popwell and her family have altered that plan as they have in the past. Instead of selling as many peaches, more of the 12 acres of the family farm are dedicated to crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers.
Popwell was pleased with the turnout of the first day of the season.
Market manager Dakota Steed everyone he talked to was pleased with the results of the time change, especially the vendors.
“Last year it was very slow,” Steed said. “In the morning time today, they did better than any day last year. We had an amazing crowd this morning. We have had some lunch crowd.”
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time opens up several opportunities. A food truck was there and Steed said one will be there most weeks. Another change was a tour bus from Tuscaloosa, something not really an option in the past.
“A lot of times we were setting up for the evening market last year and a bus came by around 1 p.m. headed back to where they were coming from so they didn’t get to experience it,” Steed said.
Steed said at least two tour buses have stops planned at the Wetumpka market in June with more talking about it.
Melissa Palmer brought her homemade jellies and jams to the market as she has done in the past and was a hit with the tourists. She believes the time change is great.
The Wetumpka Farmer’s Market is from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 31. It is located at the intersection of West Coosa Street and Cotton Street on the west side of the Coosa River.