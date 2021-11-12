Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, 9 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&