Madalyn Driver has a pool at her Wetumpka home but the new Wetumpka Splash Pad is where her two children wanted to be last week.
The new splash pad opened June 13 but threatening weather kept most away. Friday’s blue skies, on the other hand, brought everyone out. Driver’s family took advantage of the break in rain Friday to visit the new Wetumpka Sports Complex attraction in the shadows of the football stadium. Her children didn’t slow down at all despite access to swimming at home.
“It’s our first time here,” Driver said. “We will have to come here again. We have a pool at home. They seem to like it here better. It’s because it is entertaining.”
The new splash pad has water features for everyone regardless of swimming ability. Everything is much like a shower with water sprays or waterfalls and no standing water. The spark features rings spraying water, water fountains coming from the ground, water falling from mushrooms and a crowd favorite, the big water dumps from two different buckets in the tower.
Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department director Tiffany Chandler said the new splash pad is meant to keep everyone entertained.
“It has random cycles,” Chandler said. “It is not going to be exactly the same. No one will be able to memorize a timing. It will keep our youth and kids engaged.”
Weston Taylor, a 5 year old who’s starting kindergarten at Redland in the fall, agrees with Chandler.
“It’s fun,” Weston said. “I like it. I like it when the big buckets of water come down.”
Weston was at the splash pad with his “Meme” Jane Taylor who was laughing along with her grandson. It is such memories Chandler hopes area families are able to create at the city’s newest attraction.
“It is really nice to have something for babies and toddlers that a mother wants to walk under falling water,” Chandler said. “Toddlers will be able to run freely and safely through it as family watches or takes part in it. It is nice to have something for all of the community.”
Chandler said the splash pad isn’t yet complete. The water features are all there but there are installations coming in the next two months to make the splash pad more family friendly.
“It is still a work in progress,” Chandler said. “We wanted to open to the community for the summer. In July expect permanent shade, picnic tables and benches to be installed.”
The new items will be inside the fenced-in area and match the style and colors of the splash pad. Once those are installed Chandler said she can see the splash pad being used for birthday parties and other events.
The splash pad is free for the public to use. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Chandler said she and parks and recreation staff will maintain a close watch of weather and close as needed for the safety of all. It is similar to what the staff already does for baseball, softball, tennis and other activities in the complex.
Chandler said the splash pad makes the Wetumpka Sports Complex appealing to more residents.
“I’m excited for our Sports Complex, especially in the direction of providing something for our youth and younger community members,” Chandler said. “It will allow our families to get outdoors and for parents to participate in something with their children. I know what we have at the Sports Complex is for all ages.”