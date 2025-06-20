With the crack of a whip, the “Color Our World” summer children’s reading program at the Eclectic Library is under way.
Cowboy Bruce Brannen introduced nearly 50 children to ropes, lassos, art and more Tuesday.
“We have to get the children interested in what we are doing,” Brannen said. “It is then we can get them interested in reading.”
Brannen’s program described cattle drives and the various positions cowboys would take to move cattle hundreds of miles. He got students involved in playing music and helping fill the inside of a loop of rope.
“All of this can be learned through reading,” Brannen said.
The visiting cowboy is a friend of Eclectic Library director Betty Coker. They taught together in Montgomery schools.
“He taught art,” Coker said. “He always had a way of keeping the students interested.”
Coker related Tuesday’s program to James Holzhauer won millions on Jeopardy. He told the New York Times reading kids’ books was part of his Jeopardy. He said children’s books are tailored to make things interesting for uninterested readers.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“He was able to learn about a lot of things quickly by reading children’s books,” Coker said.
Coker herself has learned a few things over the years. She lives by a phrase many leaders talk about.
“If you want to lead, you got to read,” Coker said.
Coker studied and brought ukulele lessons to the library. From that class, The Stringalongs formed and now perform at all children’s summer programs.
“We like seeing the energy in the kids,” Coker said. “Some of the children have started to learn and play with us.”
The Eclectic Library Summer Reading Program continues every Tuesday in June at the Eclectic Warehouse. Programs begin at 2 p.m. Future programs include plant life where children will learn about plants and even pot flowers. There will be a program on taekwondo and students will see a demonstration while learning about its history.
At each program children get snacks, the chance to participate in arts and crafts and prizes.
“We are also encouraging students to read by giving away books,” Coker said. “We are keeping up with the books they read and will award prizes on the last day of the program.”