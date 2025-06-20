It’s the start of the summer, which means local libraries are beginning their summer reading programs. This year’s theme for all the libraries is “Color Our World.”
There are programs throughout Elmore County as Eclectic, Tallassee and Wetumpka are all hosting their own summer reading programs.
So take advantage of these programs and let this be the start of your regular library use. Libraries do more than just hold books. Libraries are public sources of information. A lot of times that can look like checking out books, but many libraries also provide audiobooks, films, board games, e-books, genealogy and reference materials. Libraries also help bridge knowledge or equipment gaps with technology assistance, job help, printers and internet access.
Libraries are public spaces that inspire and allow for exploration and innovation. The summer reading program is one way libraries do that for kids, but libraries can often hold classes for adults. Many times GED classes are held at libraries, but also sometimes author talks, cooking classes, handwriting classes and more.
Libraries are a wealth of knowledge and resources that are free to the public, but many times people forget to use them. So challenge yourself to go to your local library — just one event and dip your toe in the water. There’s something at the library for all of us. And maybe soon you will even pick up your own library card.