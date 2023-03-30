A Wetumpka woman finds herself in the Autauga County Jail after she was charged with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child under the age of 12. Her ex-husband Jason Hudson is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested Monday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in jail on no bond. Sodomy is a Class A felony while sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a Class B felony.
Earlier this week Farren Hudson’s now ex-husband Jason Wade Hudson, of Deatsville, was charged with first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of child pornography.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Jason Hudson, who is out of jail on a $600,000 bond stemming from previous charges.
Those charges include 75 counts of possession of obscene matter and sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 following an indictment by an Autauga County Grand Jury in March 2022. He has a bond hearing scheduled for next week. He had previously been out on a $150,000 bond following a 2021 arrest in the case where he was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a child under the age of 17.
While preparing for trial, Jason Hudson’s attorney hired an expert to look at 120 gigabytes of data found in the Hudsons’ Autauga County home. The attorney said the expert reported that the data was planted on his clients’ devices. Court proceedings were paused to look into the matter.
An investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) earlier this year after allegations of planting of evidence led to this week’s arrest of Farren Hudson.
“ALEA did a re-analysis of the phone,” 19th Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said. “There are fragmented files, encryptions and all kinds of other stuff. In the process, we uncovered new evidence. The new evidence brings her in. He has additional charges as well.”
ALEA’s new investigation of that data showed the Hudsons in sex acts with minors.
Documents from Jason Husdon’s original 2021 charges state images were found on his phone of various sex acts of adult men with juvenile females and an adult woman with a juvenile male.
Court documents state Farren Hudson filed for divorce after Jason Hudson was indicted by an Autauga County Grand Jury in March 2022. Court documents state the couple married Feb. 29, 2020, separated March 18, 2022, did not have children together and was granted an uncontested divorce in 2022.
Robinson said he anticipates a defense that Farren Hudson wasn’t involved.
“I don’t believe she was passive in this,” Robinson said. “She is charged as a principal actor in this.”