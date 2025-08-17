The same store and the same cashier were robbed at gunpoint twice in the month of July.
On July 7, the Prattville Police Department received a 911 call about a robbery at a convenience store in the Elmore County portion of Prattville.
According to the Prattville Police Department, the cashier was stocking shelves of the store about 3:20 a.m. that morning when a person about 6-foot-3 wearing all black clothing, gloves and a mask walked into the store.
“(He) stated the unknown suspect was holding a pistol pointed towards his body,” Corp. Lambert said. “(The cashier) stated the suspect approached him and continued to point the pistol at him while putting his finger to his mouth gesturing for him to not say anything.”
The suspect grabbed the cashier’s arm and pushed him towards the register area. The suspect asked for the money inside the store’s registers.
The suspect then ran from the business. Surveillance video at surrounding businesses show the suspect leaving the area and disappearing into the woods.
According to court records, in the early morning hours of July 27, officers were again called to the same convenience store about a robbery. The cashier showed law enforcement surveillance video of the suspect wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes pacing in the parking lot of an adjacent business. The suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the cashier demanding money. After collecting the money the suspect left.
Law enforcement developed the identity of the suspect and arrested Devin Jones, 29, of Prattville, on July 31. He was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Jones was taken to the Elmore County Jail where is being held with no bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.
According to court records, in February 2022, Jones was arrested in Prattville for first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. In November 2022, he pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and the robbery charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and a fine of $100,000.