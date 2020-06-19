According to Wetumpka Police Department assistant chief Ed Reeves, law enforcement officers are actively investigating a death.
He said at approximately 5 a.m. patrol units responded to Elmore Community Hospital in reference to an unresponsive person found in the parking lot.
The officers found a deceased woman with a gunshot wound at the driveway entrance to the hospital cafeteria.
The coroner responded and transported the victim to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Reeves said he could not provide any additional details at this time.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact WPD at 334-567-5321.