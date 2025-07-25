July 25
• Kenneth Ellis, 59, of Gardendale, was arrested for four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported on Gunter Avenue.
July 24
• Kevin Benson, 51, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Ramiro Cortes Montealegre, 36, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Forgery was reported on Cambridge Drive.
July 23
• Robert Faulk, 41, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Burglary and assault was reported on King Cotton Lane.
• Obstructing justice using a false identity was reported on Rumbling Waters Drive.
July 21
• Harassing communications was reported on West Charles Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Captain Crommelin Road.
• Theft was reported on Main Street.
July 20
• Walter Peterson, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for six counts of failure to appear.
July 19
• Gary Nicholson Jr., 33, of Coy, was arrested for failure to appear.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Bristol Lane.
July 18
• Haleigh Dennison, 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for aggravated child abuse.
July 17
• Tammy Wyatt, 62, of Verbena, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.