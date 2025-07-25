AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
July 25

• Kenneth Ellis, 59, of Gardendale, was arrested for four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported on Gunter Avenue.

July 24

• Kevin Benson, 51, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Ramiro Cortes Montealegre, 36, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Forgery was reported on Cambridge Drive.

July 23

• Robert Faulk, 41, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Burglary and assault was reported on King Cotton Lane.

• Obstructing justice using a false identity was reported on Rumbling Waters Drive.

July 21

• Harassing communications was reported on West Charles Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Captain Crommelin Road.

• Theft was reported on Main Street.

July 20

• Walter Peterson, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for six counts of failure to appear.

July 19

• Gary Nicholson Jr., 33, of Coy, was arrested for failure to appear.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Bristol Lane.

July 18

• Haleigh Dennison, 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for aggravated child abuse.

July 17

• Tammy Wyatt, 62, of Verbena, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

 