A Wetumpka man will await trial for incest and other child sex abuse charges in the Elmore County Jail.
Antonio Mikhail Jordan, 43, had an Aniah’s Law hearing for two first-degree rape charges in front of Elmore County District Court Judge Glen Goggans. Jordan is also facing charges of second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, enticing a child, sexual extortion and incest.
It all came to light when a 14-year-old told another relative on July 1 about the sexual contact by Jordan. Elmore County Sheriff’s Office investigator Demetrius Hooks, who is leading the investigation, said the child reported on June 19 Jordan texted her to come outside their home to his vehicle. The girl stated she and Jordan had intercourse.
“He told her it was because she had been good,” Hooks said from the witness stand.
Jordan is accused of raping the girl again on June 21.
“He told the victim they didn’t do it right and to have sex again,” Hooks said.
On June 28, Jordan texted the girl to come to his car for “10 Minute Time.” There was sexual contact this time but no intercourse as the girl pushed Jordan away, Hooks testified.
Jordan had photographs of the girl’s private parts and his phone also had two compromising videos of the girl filmed from outside the home.
The girl told an interviewer with Butterfly Bridge Child Advocacy Center that Jordan threatened her on multiple occasions. Jordan threatened to share the videos with the child’s mother in an attempt to shame her.
“He also threatened to slit her throat if she told anybody,” Hooks said.
Hooks testified law enforcement seized two phones from Jordan. One being a “gaming phone” that Jordan gave permission to look through. It had the videos and images of the girl. It’s text messages lined up with the text messages on the girl’s phone.
“He denied sexual contact,” Hooks said. “We are waiting for the download of the other phone.”
Hooks said the photos and videos were in the recently deleted folder.
“They were moved there after the allegations were told to the sister,” Hooks said.
Hooks said the girl’s phone had evidence of seeking information pertinent to the case from Google. They surrounded sexual attraction between an older man and a girl.
The hearing revealed Jordan has lived in Elmore County most of his life. At one point he was also a corrections officer at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women. He was working in Millbrook at the time of his arrest.
Goggans denied Jordan a bond on the two counts of first-degree rape charges under Aniah’s Law.
“He admitted to taking photos and videos of a 14-year-old,” Goggans said. “The state can possibly come up with a bunch of charges for a grand jury and go back to when the child was under the age of 12.”
Goggans left the bond for the other charges at $105,000 cash.