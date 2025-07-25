A Wetumpka man had to be subdued as he was arrested July 6.
The Wetumpka Police Department was called to Christy Court in reference to a domestic incident. While there, Kevin Carter, 44, of Wetumpka, became combative and officers tased him six times.
“He appeared to be high on some form of narcotics,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “He tried to fight firefighters as well. The drugs must have been pretty strong as officers had to use six tasers.”
Carter was finally arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Elmore County Jail and has a $1,000 bond available to him. As of 11 a.m. July 10, Carter was still in jail.
Reeves said the matter was still under investigation.