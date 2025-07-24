Farren Jill Hudson pleaded guilty to sodomy in June and was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.
Hudson, 37, of Wetumpka, had charges of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old and production of child pornography dismissed as a result of the plea. She was arrested in 2023 as authorities were investigating her now ex-husband Jason Wade Hudson, 48, of Deatsville following a 2021 arrest in the case where he was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a child under the age of 17.
While preparing for trial, Jason Hudson’s attorney hired an expert to look at 120 gigabytes of data found in the Hudsons’ Autauga County home. The attorney said the expert reported that the data was planted on his clients’ devices. Court proceedings were paused to look into the matter.
An investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in 2023 after allegations of planting of evidence led to the arrest of Farren Hudson.
“ALEA did a re-analysis of the phone,” 19th Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said in 2023. “There are fragmented files, encryptions and all kinds of other stuff. In the process, we uncovered new evidence. The new evidence brings her in. He has additional charges as well.”
ALEA’s new investigation of that data showed the Hudsons engaged in sex acts with minors. The new evidence saw Jason Hudson charged with first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old and production of child porngraphy.
Documents from Jason Husdon’s original 2021 charges state images were found on his phone of various sex acts of adult men with juvenile females and an adult woman with a juvenile male.
Court documents state Farren Hudson filed for divorce after Jason Hudson was indicted by an Autauga County Grand Jury in March 2022. Court documents state the couple married Feb. 29, 2020, separated March 18, 2022, did not have children together and was granted an uncontested divorce in 2022.
Assistant district attorney Joshua Cochran is handling the cases in the courtroom.
“Farren Hudson should serve a very large percentage if not all of the sentence,” Cochran said. “With the victim being under 12, she will not get any good time towards an earlier release date.”
Jason Hudson is scheduled for an October jury trial in Autauga County.