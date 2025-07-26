The City of Wetumpka has announced that Guthrie’s, home of the original golden fried chicken fingers, is joining the lineup of businesses at River Town Center.
City officials said Guthrie’s is known for its delicious chicken fingers, signature sauce and Southern hospitality and has become a staple in communities across the Southeast. The new location in Wetumpka will bring fresh flavor and fast-casual dining to residents and visitors alike.
The River Town Center location will also feature an outdoor dining area, providing guests with a comfortable and convenient place to enjoy their meals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Guthrie’s to Wetumpka,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “Our city council has continued to work closely with our economic development department to broker deals so that River Town Center continues to grow as a destination for retail, dining, and family-friendly experiences. Guthrie’s is a perfect fit and another exciting addition for our community.”
City officials broke ground last year at River Town Center along the Coosa River Parkway and across from the Wetumpka Sports Complex. It is a city development where lots are sold to cover the city’s cost of development and provide taxes going forward.
Guthrie’s joins a list of new tenants that are helping transform the area into a thriving economic and social hub.
Construction is set to begin this fall with plans to open in early 2026.