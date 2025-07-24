Motorists will need to slow down in Wetumpka.
At Monday’s Wetumpka City Council meeting, the council voted to lower the speed limits in residential areas and business districts such as downtown Wetumpka because of safety concerns. Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said the new speed limit in those areas is 15 mph unless otherwise marked.
“We are having too many problems with people on their cellphones and not watching where they are going,” Reeves said. “If they were to hit a pedestrian or child at the speeds they are going, they don’t stand a chance at stopping. This way maybe they can stop in time and if not, let's pray the speed is low enough to prevent serious injury.”
The council approved resolutions naming Lyness Justiss the city council representative for District Three and Joe Brown as the representative for District 5 since they had no opposition in the Aug. 26 municipal election.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved the minutes of the June 16 meeting.
• Approved spending $6,000 to spray brush and kudzu along the east bank of the Coosa River from the boat ramp north to across from the Farmers Market.
• Approved spending up to $85,295 in a partnership with Elmore County Board of Education to replace the stadium sound system at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
• Surplused for auction a 2006 Dodge Ram, a 2005 Ford F150, two Axis 500 UTV 4x4 and a 25-horsepower New Holland Tractor.
• Gave permission for Flourish Wellness DH LLC to host a launch party for a new clinic at the Farmer’s Market on July 26.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 21.