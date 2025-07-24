A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release, James T. Tucker, 31, of Wetumpka, was critically injured when the 1994 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The release stated Tucker was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka, where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the GMC, Dylan T. Sullivan, 29, of Wetumpka, was injured and transported to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.
The crash occurred on Redland Road, approximately 3 miles west of Wetumpka, in Elmore County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.