More than three dozen Elmore County women have come together to charter the Republican Women of Elmore County.
Its aim is to promote traditional Christian values across Elmore County and beyond. The effort to start the group following the standards established within the state and national Republican Parties’ guidelines came with a post from Elmore County resident Ashley Carter.
“If you get a group of women fired up, we can make things happen,” Carter said. “I believe that's going to happen. It needs to happen. We need a group that stands in principle, a group that supports conservative values, protects our families and most importantly holds our elected officials accountable. I very firmly stand on that.”
The post brought more than three dozen women together for an organizational meeting Thursday night.
“This is a very large crowd,” Carter said. “I hope it continues to grow. I think it's something that is very much needed in Elmore County and so I'm very passionate about it.”
For the inaugural meeting, Carter explained how the group would organize by adopting bylaws greatly modeled by those from the Federation of Republican Women and Alabama Republican Party bylaws at its next meeting along with electing officers. Those seeking office cannot have voted for a Democratic candidate in the last six years. Carter currently serves as acting president until the election.
For its first meeting, the women heard from several municipal candidates campaigning for city council and mayor in Coosada and Wetumpka. Carter was happy to see the candidates speak to the group about their visions. She also encouraged the charter members of the Republican Women of Elmore County to hold all politicians accountable.
“We vote them in,” Carter said. “We pay their salaries with our taxes. If they don't do what they say they're going to do, then they need to get out now. We stand proudly on Republican values, our faith, our freedom, limited government, strong families and personal responsibility.”
The group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the Historic Elmore County Courthouse courtroom. Dues are $40 per year.