July 30
• Timothy Pettiway, 61, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Dylan Giddens, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jabrail Spence, 32, of Clanton, was arrested for unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Elmore Road.
July 29
• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Brookside Drive.
July 28
• Jeremiah Stallworth, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
July 27
• Kevin Williamson, 49, of Alabaster, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Trae Beck, 21, of Millbrook, was arrested for driving under the influence.
July 26
• Kelly Ralph, 49, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Timothy Edwards, 57, Alabaster, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
• George Bell, 59, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
• Rory Coan, 63, of Dadeville, was arrested for driving under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.
July 25
• Vonshawn Perry, 22, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of unlawful breaking and entering, third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
• Jamal Garrot, 19, of Alabaster, was charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering, theft of lost property, second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.