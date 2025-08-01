AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
July 30

• Timothy Pettiway, 61, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Dylan Giddens, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jabrail Spence, 32, of Clanton, was arrested for unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Elmore Road.

July 29

• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Brookside Drive.

July 28

• Jeremiah Stallworth, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

July 27

• Kevin Williamson, 49, of Alabaster, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Trae Beck, 21, of Millbrook, was arrested for driving under the influence.

July 26

• Kelly Ralph, 49, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Timothy Edwards, 57, Alabaster, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

• George Bell, 59, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

• Rory Coan, 63, of Dadeville, was arrested for driving under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.

July 25

• Vonshawn Perry, 22, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of unlawful breaking and entering, third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.

• Jamal Garrot, 19, of Alabaster, was charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering, theft of lost property, second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.

 