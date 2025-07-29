A business at the intersection of Coosada Road and Airport Road is now in the Millbrook City Limits.
The Millbrook City Council voted 4-0 to annex the property where Don Duncan Automotive sits and zone it for business. City leaders said the parcel was contiguous to the city limits.
Councilmember Michael Gay abstained from the vote.
“I won a recent contest there,” Gay said. “I’m abstaining so there is no appearance of impropriety and there is none.”
In other business, Mayor Al Kelley honored American Heritage Girl Abby Sumner with a proclamation. Sumner led a team of Heritage Girls in making renovations to the pottery studio at The Art Mill. They created shelving, benches, pegboard and more.
The council also approved resolutions declaring unopposed candidates for another term including Kelley, council Ward 2 representative Michael Gay, Ward 3 representative Jimmy Harris, Ward 4 representative Justin Jones and Ward 5 representative Chris Bath.
The council approved a new franchise fee associated with garbage collection cans to go into effect Oct. 1. The $1.25 per customer per month will generate between $60-70,000 per year and will go into the city’s general fund.